J&K Govt Directs Early Settlement Of Forest Rights Claims, Seeks Compliance Certificate

JAMMU, July 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all Deputy Commissioners to complete the verification and settlement of claims under the Forest Rights Act, 2006, at the earliest and submit a compliance certificate after the process is finished.

In a circular issued by the Tribal Affairs Department, the Government reiterated that the Gram Sabha, or Ward Committee in urban areas, is the authority to initiate and verify claims before forwarding them to the Sub-Divisional and District Level Committees for final approval.

The circular also reminded officials that no forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribe or other traditional forest dweller can be evicted or removed from forest land under their occupation until the recognition and verification process is completed.

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Deputy Commissioners have been asked to ensure that all claims are processed strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Forest Rights Act and the prescribed three-tier mechanism.

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