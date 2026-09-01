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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Directs Departments to Process Legislative Business Through NeVA Portal From Autumn Session

J&K Govt Directs Departments to Process Legislative Business Through NeVA Portal From Autumn Session

Srinagar, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all Administrative Departments to process and manage legislative business through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Portal from the forthcoming Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, commencing on...

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Daily Excelsior
04:23 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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Srinagar, Sept 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has directed all Administrative Departments to process and manage legislative business through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) Portal from the forthcoming Autumn Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, commencing on September 21, 2026.

The directions have been issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs (Parliamentary Affairs Branch) through Circular No. 13-JK(LD) of 2026, dated September 1, 2026.

See Circular Click Here.....

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