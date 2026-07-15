J&K Govt Deputes Officers For Recruitment Rules Portal Training

JAMMU, Jul 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has deputed nodal officers of all Administrative Departments, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to attend a one-day workshop on the online processing of Recruitment Rules through the web-based Single Window System portal.

See Order Copy Click Here.....