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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Deputes Officers For Recruitment Rules Portal Training

J&K Govt Deputes Officers For Recruitment Rules Portal Training

JAMMU, Jul 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has deputed nodal officers of all Administrative Departments, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to attend a...

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Daily Excelsior
05:22 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jul 15: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has deputed nodal officers of all Administrative Departments, the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC), and the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) to attend a one-day workshop on the online processing of Recruitment Rules through the web-based Single Window System portal.

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