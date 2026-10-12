J&K Govt Deputes Minister Sakeena Itoo And Three Officials To Singapore For ITB Asia

SRINAGAR, Oct 12 : The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has accorded sanction to the deputation of an official delegation, headed by Minister for Health and Medical Education, School Education, Higher Education and Social Welfare, Sakeena Masood (Itoo), to Singapore to attend ITB Asia from October 21 to 23, 2026.

According to Government Order No. 1628-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) on October 12, the delegation comprises the following officials.Vikas Gupta, JKAS, Director Tourism, Jammu.Suraj Parkash Rukwal, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, Tourism Department.Rashim Deepika Thusoo, Director Finance, Tourism Department.

The government order states that the deputation is subject to the necessary clearances from the concerned ministries of the Government of India and the fulfilment of other prescribed formalities.

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The order has been issued by the General Administration Department, Civil Secretariat, Srinagar, on behalf of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

The document has been signed by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, while copies have been forwarded to the concerned authorities, including the Ministries of Finance, External Affairs and Tourism, besides senior officials of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The delegation’s visit is scheduled to take place from October 21 to October 23, 2026, for participation in ITB Asia in Singapore.