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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Deploys 14 JKAS Officers For Assembly Proceedings

J&K Govt Deploys 14 JKAS Officers For Assembly Proceedings

JAMMU, Sep 16: The Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department has deployed 14 government officers, including JKAS and Junior JKAS officers, to record issues and points raised during the sixth session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, scheduled from September 21...

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Daily Excelsior
06:00 AM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 16: The Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department has deployed 14 government officers, including JKAS and Junior JKAS officers, to record issues and points raised during the sixth session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, scheduled from September 21 to 30.

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