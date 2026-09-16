J&K Govt Deploys 14 JKAS Officers For Assembly Proceedings
JAMMU, Sep 16: The Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department has deployed 14 government officers, including JKAS and Junior JKAS officers, to record issues and points raised during the sixth session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, scheduled from September 21...
JAMMU, Sep 16: The Jammu and Kashmir General Administration Department has deployed 14 government officers, including JKAS and Junior JKAS officers, to record issues and points raised during the sixth session of the J&K Legislative Assembly, scheduled from September 21 to 30.
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