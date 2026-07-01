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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Delegates Powers To Departments For Dismantling Of Public Buildings

J&K Govt Delegates Powers To Departments For Dismantling Of Public Buildings

JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated financial powers to Administrative Departments to sanction the dismantling of public buildings, subject to specified conditions. An order issued by the General Administration Department said the powers have been delegated...

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Daily Excelsior
07:59 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has delegated financial powers to Administrative Departments to sanction the dismantling of public buildings, subject to specified conditions.

An order issued by the General Administration Department said the powers have been delegated by the Lieutenant Governor under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019.

It said the public buildings can be dismantled only if they are no longer required by any department, have outlived their utility, are structurally unsafe, beyond economic repair, or the site is needed for a more important Government project.

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The dismantled material will be disposed of through public auction by the Public Works (R&B) Department.

See detail click here....

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