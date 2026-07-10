J&K Govt Continues, Repurposes Smart City Companies For Urban Projects
JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the continuation and repurposing of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) as permanent government agencies for urban project implementation and asset management after the closure...
JAMMU, July 10: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the continuation and repurposing of Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) and Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL) as permanent government agencies for urban project implementation and asset management after the closure of the Smart Cities Mission in March 2025.
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