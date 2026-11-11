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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Constitutes UT, District-Level Committees Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

J&K Govt Constitutes UT, District-Level Committees Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

JAMMU, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted Union Territory-level and district-level Source Sustenance Committees under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to strengthen the sustainability of water sources. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:40 PM Nov 11, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted Union Territory-level and district-level Source Sustenance Committees under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0 to strengthen the sustainability of water sources.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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