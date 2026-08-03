J&K Govt Constitutes Technical Committee For SDC Expansion Project
JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) to examine and vet the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the "Expansion of State Data Centre (SDC) – Compute Enhancement" project. See Order Copy Click...
JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) to examine and vet the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the "Expansion of State Data Centre (SDC) – Compute Enhancement" project.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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