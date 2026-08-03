J&K Govt Constitutes Technical Committee For Disaster Recovery Centre Project
JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) to examine and vet the proposal for establishing a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the Union Territory's seismic zone. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) to examine and vet the proposal for establishing a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the Union Territory's seismic zone.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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