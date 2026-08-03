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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Constitutes Technical Committee For Disaster Recovery Centre Project

J&K Govt Constitutes Technical Committee For Disaster Recovery Centre Project

JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) to examine and vet the proposal for establishing a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the Union Territory's seismic zone. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:37 PM Aug 03, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Aug 3: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a Technical Appraisal Committee (TAC) to examine and vet the proposal for establishing a Disaster Recovery Centre outside the Union Territory's seismic zone.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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