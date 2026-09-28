J&K Govt Constitutes Task Forces For Agristack Implementation In UT
JAMMU, Sep 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a three-tier Task Force structure, including a UT-level panel and two Divisional task forces for Jammu and Kashmir, to implement the Digital Agriculture Mission/AgriStack across the Union Territory. See Order...
JAMMU, Sep 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a three-tier Task Force structure, including a UT-level panel and two Divisional task forces for Jammu and Kashmir, to implement the Digital Agriculture Mission/AgriStack across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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