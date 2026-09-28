Home About
Android App iOS App Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Constitutes Task Forces For Agristack Implementation In UT

J&K Govt Constitutes Task Forces For Agristack Implementation In UT

JAMMU, Sep 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a three-tier Task Force structure, including a UT-level panel and two Divisional task forces for Jammu and Kashmir, to implement the Digital Agriculture Mission/AgriStack across the Union Territory. See Order...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
04:41 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, Sep 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a three-tier Task Force structure, including a UT-level panel and two Divisional task forces for Jammu and Kashmir, to implement the Digital Agriculture Mission/AgriStack across the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra