J&K Govt Constitutes Panel To Facilitate Shift From NPS To Old Pension Scheme
JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee headed by the Director General of Accounts and Treasuries to coordinate the process of shifting eligible employees from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Old Pension Scheme...
JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee headed by the Director General of Accounts and Treasuries to coordinate the process of shifting eligible employees from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).
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