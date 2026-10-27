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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Constitutes Panel To Facilitate Shift From NPS To Old Pension Scheme

J&K Govt Constitutes Panel To Facilitate Shift From NPS To Old Pension Scheme

JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee headed by the Director General of Accounts and Treasuries to coordinate the process of shifting eligible employees from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Old Pension Scheme...

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Daily Excelsior
07:45 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 27: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a committee headed by the Director General of Accounts and Treasuries to coordinate the process of shifting eligible employees from the National Pension System (NPS) to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS).

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