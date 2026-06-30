J&K Govt Constitutes Organising Committee For International Film Festival 2026
JAMMU, June 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted an Organising Committee to oversee and monitor the smooth conduct of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026. According to an official order, the committee will supervise...
JAMMU, June 30: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted an Organising Committee to oversee and monitor the smooth conduct of the International Film Festival of Jammu and Kashmir (IFFJK) 2026.
According to an official order, the committee will supervise all arrangements for the festival, which is scheduled to be held from September 7 to 11, 2026.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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