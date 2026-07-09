J&K Govt Constitutes Core Committee To Implement Health Reforms
JAMMU, Jul 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a six-member Core Implementation Committee to oversee and accelerate health sector reforms in the Health and Medical Education Department. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Jul 9: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a six-member Core Implementation Committee to oversee and accelerate health sector reforms in the Health and Medical Education Department.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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