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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Constitutes Committees To Prepare Tourism Master Plans

J&K Govt Constitutes Committees To Prepare Tourism Master Plans

Jammu, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted committees for the formulation, supervision, monitoring and vetting of Master Plans for Tourism Development Authorities across the Union Territory. See detail click here.... ...

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Daily Excelsior
08:07 PM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Jammu, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted committees for the formulation, supervision, monitoring and vetting of Master Plans for Tourism Development Authorities across the Union Territory.

See detail click here....

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