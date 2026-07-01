J&K Govt Constitutes Committees To Prepare Tourism Master Plans
Jammu, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted committees for the formulation, supervision, monitoring and vetting of Master Plans for Tourism Development Authorities across the Union Territory. See detail click here.... ...
Jammu, July 1: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted committees for the formulation, supervision, monitoring and vetting of Master Plans for Tourism Development Authorities across the Union Territory.
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