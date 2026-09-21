J&K Govt Constitutes Committees To Identify AI Use Cases In Governance
JAMMU, Sept 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted Apex and Core Committees to identify and develop practical applications and use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better governance and citizen services in the Union Territory. See Order Copy...
JAMMU, Sept 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted Apex and Core Committees to identify and develop practical applications and use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better governance and citizen services in the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
Advertisement
Advertisement