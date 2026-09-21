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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Constitutes Committees To Identify AI Use Cases In Governance

J&K Govt Constitutes Committees To Identify AI Use Cases In Governance

JAMMU, Sept 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted Apex and Core Committees to identify and develop practical applications and use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better governance and citizen services in the Union Territory. See Order Copy...

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Daily Excelsior
04:29 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 21: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted Apex and Core Committees to identify and develop practical applications and use cases of Artificial Intelligence (AI) for better governance and citizen services in the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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