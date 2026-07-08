J&K Govt constitutes monitoring committees for strengthening and implementation of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan
SRINAGAR, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted the Block Level Monitoring Committees for strengthening and implementation of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. Click here to see complete order ...
SRINAGAR, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted the Block Level Monitoring Committees for strengthening and implementation of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
Click here to see complete order
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