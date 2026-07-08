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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt constitutes monitoring committees for strengthening and implementation of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

J&K Govt constitutes monitoring committees for strengthening and implementation of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan

SRINAGAR, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted the Block Level Monitoring Committees for strengthening and implementation of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.   Click here to see complete order ...

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Daily Excelsior
12:08 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, July 7: Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted the Block Level Monitoring Committees for strengthening and implementation of TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Click here to see complete order

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