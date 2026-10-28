J&K Govt Constitutes Apex Committee To Promote Global Capability Centres
JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a high-level Apex Committee to drive the development and promotion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a high-level Apex Committee to drive the development and promotion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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