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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Constitutes Apex Committee To Promote Global Capability Centres

J&K Govt Constitutes Apex Committee To Promote Global Capability Centres

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a high-level Apex Committee to drive the development and promotion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across the Union Territory. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
05:51 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has constituted a high-level Apex Committee to drive the development and promotion of Global Capability Centres (GCCs) across the Union Territory.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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