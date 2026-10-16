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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Confirms Regularization Of Two Additional Secretaries As Special Secretaries

J&K Govt Confirms Regularization Of Two Additional Secretaries As Special Secretaries

JAMMU, Oct 16: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, through the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has issued an order confirming the regularization of two Additional Secretaries as Special Secretaries to the Government in the J&K Law Officers...

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Daily Excelsior
07:03 PM Oct 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 16: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, through the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has issued an order confirming the regularization of two Additional Secretaries as Special Secretaries to the Government in the J&K Law Officers (Gazetted) Service in Pay Level-13.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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