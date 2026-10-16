J&K Govt Confirms Regularization Of Two Additional Secretaries As Special Secretaries
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, through the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has issued an order confirming the regularization of two Additional Secretaries as Special Secretaries to the Government in the J&K Law Officers...
JAMMU, Oct 16: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, through the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, has issued an order confirming the regularization of two Additional Secretaries as Special Secretaries to the Government in the J&K Law Officers (Gazetted) Service in Pay Level-13.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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