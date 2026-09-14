JAMMU, Sept 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government led by chief minister Omar Abdullah is committed to ensuring equitable development across the Union Territory, with special emphasis on the far-flung and remote areas of Doda district, Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary said on Monday.

Addressing a National Conference workers' meeting at Thathri in the district, he said people living in remote and difficult-to-reach areas should not be deprived of basic amenities and developmental opportunities.

The deputy Chief Minister assured the gathering that the Government would accord priority to developmental works in the far-flung areas of Doda and take necessary steps to address the genuine concerns of the people.

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Taking note of the issues raised during the meeting, Choudhary issued necessary directions to the concerned authorities for appropriate action.

He assured the party workers that the concerns of the people would be taken up on priority and that developmental activities in the remote areas of Doda would receive due attention.

Referring to the demand for restoration of statehood to J&K, Choudhary said Prime Minister Narender Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are not fulfilling their promises made with the people regarding restoration of statehood which result in less funding to the region.

NC's Jammu provincial president Rattan Lal Gupta alleged that the far-flung areas of Doda remained neglected during the regime of LG administration.

"Omar Abdullah-led government has adopted a different approach by giving special attention to developmental works and the problems of people living in remote areas," he said.

Gupta called upon party workers to strengthen their connect with the people and reach their doorsteps to understand their problems and grievances.

He urged the workers to act as a bridge between the people and the Government and make sincere efforts to get their genuine issues resolved.

The NC leader assured the people of J&K that promises made in party manifesto will be fulfilled within the tenure of the Abdullah-led Government. (Agencies)