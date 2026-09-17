J&K Govt Cancels Reinstatement Order, Orders Fresh Inquiry In Corruption Case
JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Department has cancelled the previous reinstatement order of Nazir Ahmad Malik, a Gauge Reader and in-charge Patwari who was earlier suspended following a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB),...
JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Department has cancelled the previous reinstatement order of Nazir Ahmad Malik, a Gauge Reader and in-charge Patwari who was earlier suspended following a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Baramulla.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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