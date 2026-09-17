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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Cancels Reinstatement Order, Orders Fresh Inquiry In Corruption Case

J&K Govt Cancels Reinstatement Order, Orders Fresh Inquiry In Corruption Case

JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Department has cancelled the previous reinstatement order of Nazir Ahmad Malik, a Gauge Reader and in-charge Patwari who was earlier suspended following a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB),...

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Daily Excelsior
03:02 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir Jal Shakti Department has cancelled the previous reinstatement order of Nazir Ahmad Malik, a Gauge Reader and in-charge Patwari who was earlier suspended following a corruption case registered by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Baramulla.

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