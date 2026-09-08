J&K Govt Cancels Posting Of JKAS Officer To Legislative Assembly Secretariat

Srinagar, Sept 8: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has withdrawn the posting of a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer to the Legislative Assembly Secretariat, reversing an earlier administrative order issued last month.

The General Administration Department (GAD), through a fresh order, has cancelled Government Order No. 1415-JK(GAD) of 2026, dated August 19, under which Bilal Ahmad Mir, JKAS, Sub-Registrar Khansahib/Budgam, had been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary in the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat.

The latest directive states that the earlier government order “shall be deemed to have been cancelled ab initio,” effectively annulling the posting from the outset.

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Following the cancellation of the order, the GAD has also made an interim arrangement for the functioning of the Sub-Registrar offices.

As per the fresh directive, Jahangir Ahmed, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Khansahib, will additionally hold the charge of Sub-Registrar Khansahib and Sub-Registrar Budgam, besides performing his existing duties.

The earlier posting of Bilal Ahmad Mir to the Assembly Secretariat had reportedly triggered objections and protests among Assembly staff and legislators.

The issue subsequently reached the General Administration Department after the J&K Legislative Assembly Secretariat formally requested the withdrawal of the posting order.

With the latest directive, the Government has now revoked the August 19 order and restored the administrative arrangement concerning the officer’s earlier assignments, with the additional charge arrangement to remain in force until further orders.