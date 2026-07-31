J&K Govt Bars Changes In Approved Capex Works
JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all Administrative Departments, District Development Commissioners and executing agencies not to change the nomenclature or location of any work approved under the UT Capex, District Capex and Constituency Development...
JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all Administrative Departments, District Development Commissioners and executing agencies not to change the nomenclature or location of any work approved under the UT Capex, District Capex and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) after it has been uploaded on the BEAMS portal.
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