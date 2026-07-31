Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Bars Changes In Approved Capex Works

J&K Govt Bars Changes In Approved Capex Works

JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all Administrative Departments, District Development Commissioners and executing agencies not to change the nomenclature or location of any work approved under the UT Capex, District Capex and Constituency Development...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:57 PM Jul 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img

JAMMU, July 31: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department has directed all Administrative Departments, District Development Commissioners and executing agencies not to change the nomenclature or location of any work approved under the UT Capex, District Capex and Constituency Development Fund (CDF) after it has been uploaded on the BEAMS portal.

See Circular Click Here.....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now
amarnath_yatra