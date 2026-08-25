J&K Govt Authorizes Additional 25% Funds For Salaries And Welfare Expenditure

JAMMU, Aug 25: The Jammu and Kashmir Finance Department on Tuesday authorized the release of an additional 25% of funds through BEAMS across all departments for the financial year 2026–27, bringing the total budget releases to date to 75% under the approved Revenue Budget estimates.

According to an official memorandum issued by Deputy Director (Budget) Mohammad Shafait Rehman, the newly authorized funds are aimed at covering critical salary and related operational requirements, including regular salaries, wages, honorariums, pensions, stipends, scholarships, diet expenses, and leave encashment, subject to the conditions laid out in the government's earlier April 2026 guidelines.

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