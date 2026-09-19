J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge To JKAS Officer Mridhu Slathia

JAMMU, Sept 19: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir’s Housing and Urban Development Department has assigned the additional charge of the post of Mission Director, DJAY (S) to Mridhu Slathia, JKAS, who is currently posted as Additional Secretary to the Government, H&UDD and holds the additional charge of Mission Director, DAY-NULM.

She will handle this new responsibility in addition to her current duties until further orders.

See Order Copy Click Here......