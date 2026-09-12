J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge Of UDAK CEO To JKAS Officers Raj Mohammad
JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government has assigned the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Urban Development Agency, Kashmir (UDAK), to JKAS officers Raj Mohammad. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...
JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government has assigned the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Urban Development Agency, Kashmir (UDAK), to JKAS officers Raj Mohammad.
See Order Copy Click Here.....
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