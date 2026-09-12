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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge Of UDAK CEO To JKAS Officers Raj Mohammad

J&K Govt Assigns Additional Charge Of UDAK CEO To JKAS Officers Raj Mohammad

JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government has assigned the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Urban Development Agency, Kashmir (UDAK), to JKAS officers Raj Mohammad. See Order Copy Click Here..... ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:20 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 12: The Jammu and Kashmir government has assigned the additional charge of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Urban Development Agency, Kashmir (UDAK), to JKAS officers Raj Mohammad.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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