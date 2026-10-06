J&K Govt Asks Employees To Attend ‘Seva Bhav’ Session On Oct 7
JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has asked employees across departments, PSUs and corporations to participate in a special session on citizen-centric governance, ‘Seva Bhav’, to be held on the iGOT-Karmayogi platform on October 7 from 11 am...
JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has asked employees across departments, PSUs and corporations to participate in a special session on citizen-centric governance, ‘Seva Bhav’, to be held on the iGOT-Karmayogi platform on October 7 from 11 am to 12 noon.
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