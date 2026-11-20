Jammu, Nov 20: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday said the government approved the development of street food hubs at Tangmarg and Lakhanpur with a combined outlay of Rs 9.85 crore under the PM SVANidhi scheme and the capex budget.

"The government has accorded administrative approval for the development of Street Food Hubs at Tangmarg and Lakhanpur, with a combined outlay of Rs 9.85 crore under PM SVANidhi and the capex budget", Abdullah said in a post on X.

The projects aim to provide hygienic and organised spaces for street vendors, improve public amenities and ensure the availability of safe and quality food for visitors, Abdullah said.

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He said the initiative would also strengthen local livelihoods by providing better infrastructure and organised vending facilities to street vendors in the two locations.

The projects are expected to promote local economic activity while enhancing the experience of tourists and other visitors, he added.