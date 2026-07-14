J&K Govt approves Rs 3.98 cr Temple Corridor linking Bawe, Har Ki Pauri and Mahamaya

Project expected to strengthen, promote religious tourism in Jammu

Bivek Mathur

JAMMU, July 13: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved a Rs 3.98-crore project for developing a Temple Corridor connecting Bawe, Har Ki Pauri and Mahamaya Temple to improve connectivity, strengthen pilgrimage infrastructure, and promote religious tourism in Jammu city.

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The project, to be taken up by Jammu Smart City Limited (JSCL) under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SSASCI), will create an integrated corridor linking three of the city's most visited religious destinations, which attract thousands of pilgrims and tourists every year.

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Officials said the initiative is aimed at improving access to the shrines while preserving the area's cultural and heritage character.

As per the proposal, the project includes construction and improvement of a 1.6-km motorable road from Har Ki Pauri Temple to the Bahu Ropeway.

Presently, this road is 3 to 4 metres wide at several stretches and is proposed to be widened up to 5.5 metres besides improvement of its alignment and gradient to facilitate safer movement of vehicles and pedestrians.

The proposal also provides for improvement of drainage facility, construction of retaining walls and breast walls at vulnerable locations to ensure road stability and prevent soil erosion.

Officials said to improve facilities for pilgrims and visitors, the project envisages installation of street lights, development of roadside resting shelters, repair of damaged drains near Har Ki Pauri and construction of planter walls at key locations.

Public plazas with pergola seating are also proposed to be created as part of the project near the Bahu Ropeway station, Har Ki Pauri and the Mahamaya Temple pedestrian pathway to provide resting spaces for visitors.

Pergola seating refers to an outdoor setup where comfortable furniture, such as sectionals, dining sets, or swing beds, is placed beneath a pergola-a structure with an open, grid-like roof held up by columns without walls.

Officials said a heritage-style entrance gate with red sandstone cladding will also be constructed under the project, giving the corridor a distinct cultural identity.

The corridor will also feature improved landscaping, pedestrian-friendly infrastructure and better wayfinding facilities to make movement easier for devotees and tourists.

Officials said the project is expected to enhance the overall pilgrimage experience, improve public infrastructure around the shrines and support local businesses dependent on religious tourism.

Besides boosting tourism, the corridor is also expected to create a more organised, accessible and aesthetically developed religious circuit in Jammu.

The project has been scheduled for completion within 9 months, officials said.