J&K Govt Approves Rehabilitation Of Nai Basti Shopkeepers

JAMMU, July 11: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the rehabilitation and resettlement of shopkeepers and kiosk occupants affected by the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway road widening project at Nai Basti, Satwari Chowk.

According to an official order, three kanals of State land at Gole Gujral will be transferred to the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) for developing a new municipal market.

A total of 33 eligible shopkeepers will be rehabilitated at the new site, while ex-gratia assistance under the NHAI Act will be provided to JMC for the rehabilitation process.

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A committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, will oversee the implementation and ensure the new market is developed with all basic infrastructure.

See Order Copy Click Here......