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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Approves Over Rs 49 Cr For Two Multi-Level Parking Projects In Jammu

J&K Govt Approves Over Rs 49 Cr For Two Multi-Level Parking Projects In Jammu

JAMMU, Sept 1: In a major push to ease traffic congestion and parking woes in the city, the Jammu and Kashmir Housing & Urban Development Department has granted administrative approval for two major multi-level parking projects worth approximately Rs 49.34...

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Daily Excelsior
12:41 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 1: In a major push to ease traffic congestion and parking woes in the city, the Jammu and Kashmir Housing & Urban Development Department has granted administrative approval for two major multi-level parking projects worth approximately Rs 49.34 crore under the 2026–27 Capex Budget.

The approved works include the construction of a parking-cum-commercial complex at Parade at an estimated cost of Rs 24.06 crore, and a multi-level car parking facility at SMGS Hospital at a cost of Rs 25.27 crore.

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