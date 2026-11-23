Jammu, Nov 23: The Jammu and Kashmir government has approved the transfer of five kanals of land to the social welfare department for establishing a school for children with special needs in Baramulla district, officials said on Monday.

"The government approved the transfer of 5 kanals of land at Estate Hadipora, Tehsil Watergam, Baramulla, to the social welfare department for establishing a school for children with special needs", the Office of the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The land will be utilised for setting up a dedicated educational institution aimed at providing specialised learning facilities, therapeutic support and skill development opportunities to children with special needs.

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"The initiative is expected to promote inclusive education, empower children with special needs and facilitate their social integration by providing them with an environment conducive to their overall development", the post stated.