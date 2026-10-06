J&K Approves Land For BSNL Towers In Remote, Border Areas To Expand 4G Coverage

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved provision of land for installation of BSNL mobile towers in underserved and remote areas across the Union Territory, with the initiative aimed at expanding high-speed 4G connectivity in border and far-flung villages.

The land has been sanctioned at identified locations including Uri, Tangmarg, Karnah, Kalakote, Kralpora, Basantgarh, Khour, Latti Marothi, Banihal, Pogal Paristan, Ramsoo and Qila Darhal under the Universal Service Obligation Fund.

The initiative is intended to strengthen telecom infrastructure in areas where connectivity remains limited and improve access to digital services. The proposed infrastructure is also expected to support online education, e-governance and emergency communications while extending mobile connectivity to communities in underserved areas.

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The expansion of the network through BSNL infrastructure is aimed at improving telecom access in remote and border regions and addressing gaps in connectivity across Jammu and Kashmir.