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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Approves Appointment Of Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh As Consultant Medicine

J&K Govt Approves Appointment Of Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh As Consultant Medicine

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has issued an order approving the temporary appointment of Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh, son of Gh Mustafa Beigh, a resident of Alamgari Bazar, Eidgah, Srinagar, as Consultant Medicine...

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Daily Excelsior
07:55 PM Oct 06, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has issued an order approving the temporary appointment of Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh, son of Gh Mustafa Beigh, a resident of Alamgari Bazar, Eidgah, Srinagar, as Consultant Medicine in the J&K Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Services under the Open Merit category, in Pay Level 11.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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