J&K Govt Approves Appointment Of Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh As Consultant Medicine

JAMMU, Oct 6: The Jammu and Kashmir Health and Medical Education Department has issued an order approving the temporary appointment of Dr Jan Mohammad Beigh, son of Gh Mustafa Beigh, a resident of Alamgari Bazar, Eidgah, Srinagar, as Consultant Medicine in the J&K Health and Family Welfare (Gazetted) Services under the Open Merit category, in Pay Level 11.

See Order Copy Click Here......