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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Approves 4 Exclusive NDPS Courts, Creates 40 New Posts

J&K Govt Approves 4 Exclusive NDPS Courts, Creates 40 New Posts

JAMMU, Sept 24: In a major move to strengthen the fight against drug-related crimes, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the creation of four Exclusive Special Courts for the trial of offences under the NDPS Act. According to an...

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Daily Excelsior
05:24 PM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sept 24: In a major move to strengthen the fight against drug-related crimes, the Jammu and Kashmir Government has sanctioned the creation of four Exclusive Special Courts for the trial of offences under the NDPS Act.

According to an official order issued by the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, these courts will be established in the districts of Samba, Kathua, Udhampur, and Rajouri.

Along with the courts, the government has also approved the creation of 40 supporting posts—10 for each court—which include positions for Presiding Officers, Stenographers, Section Officers, and other administrative staff.

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