Jammu, Nov 24: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday approved transferring 320 kanals (40 acres) of land to the Agriculture Production Department to set up modern fruit and vegetable markets in Kulgam, Baramulla, and Pulwama districts.

The initiative will strengthen market access for farmers, ensure transparent pricing, minimise post-harvest losses, promote value addition and generate local employment, providing a significant boost to J&K's horticulture and agriculture sectors, the Chief Minister's Office said in a post on X.

According to officials, with Kulgam and Pulwama in south and Baramulla in north Kashmir being important contributors to J&K's agricultural and horticultural economy, modern fruit and vegetable markets are expected to provide fresh momentum to the sector, enhance farmers' income prospects and contribute towards sustainable rural economic growth.

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Modern markets are expected to significantly improve the agricultural marketing infrastructure across the region by providing farmers with better access to organised marketplaces, modern facilities and improved marketing opportunities, they said.

The proposed markets will serve as key platforms for efficiently collecting, grading, sorting, storing, and selling agricultural and horticultural produce, officials said.

The establishment of these modern market facilities is also aimed at ensuring greater transparency in agricultural transactions and fair pricing for farmers, helping them secure better returns for their produce while reducing their dependence on intermediaries, the officials said.

Also, improved infrastructure and streamlined marketing arrangements will further help minimise post-harvest losses, particularly in the case of perishable fruits and vegetables.

Besides strengthening the farm-to-market supply chain, the initiative is expected to encourage value addition, improve handling and marketing practices, and create opportunities for the development of allied agricultural activities, the officials said.

The proposed infrastructure will also generate employment opportunities for local youth through activities related to transportation, packaging, grading, storage, processing and other market-linked services, they added.

The move reflects the government's continued focus on strengthening the agricultural ecosystem, upgrading rural infrastructure and ensuring that farmers benefit from better market connectivity and improved economic opportunities, the officials said.