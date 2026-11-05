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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Appoints Rent Authorities, Rent Courts Across UT

J&K Govt Appoints Rent Authorities, Rent Courts Across UT

JAMMU, Nov 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the appointment of Rent Authorities and Rent Courts across the Union Territory for implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Rules, 2026....

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Daily Excelsior
12:33 PM Nov 05, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Nov 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the appointment of Rent Authorities and Rent Courts across the Union Territory for implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Rules, 2026.

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