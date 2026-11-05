J&K Govt Appoints Rent Authorities, Rent Courts Across UT
JAMMU, Nov 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the appointment of Rent Authorities and Rent Courts across the Union Territory for implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Rules, 2026....
JAMMU, Nov 5: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has approved the appointment of Rent Authorities and Rent Courts across the Union Territory for implementation of the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Act, 2025, and the Jammu and Kashmir Tenancy Rules, 2026.
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