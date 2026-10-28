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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Appoints Prince Kumar As Addl CEO Of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

J&K Govt Appoints Prince Kumar As Addl CEO Of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board

JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed IAS officer Prince Kumar, currently serving as OSD to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), as the new Additional Chief Executive Officer of the board. According to an order issued...

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Daily Excelsior
07:17 PM Oct 28, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 28: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed IAS officer Prince Kumar, currently serving as OSD to the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB), as the new Additional Chief Executive Officer of the board.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department, 2026, the 2023-batch AGMUT cadre officer will assume his new role with immediate effect and continue until further orders.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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