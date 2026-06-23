J&K Govt Appoints Nodal Officers For Smooth Conduct Of Amarnath Yatra

Srinagar, Jun 23: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed two senior officers as Nodal Officers for ensuring the smooth and coordinated conduct of the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra-2026.

According to Government Order No. 1108-JK(GAD) of 2026 dated June 22, 2026, issued by the General Administration Department (GAD), the appointments have been made in addition to the officers’ existing responsibilities.

As per the order, Shahid Iqbal Choudhary, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Youth Services and Sports Department, has been designated as the Nodal Officer for the Pahalgam Axis, one of the key routes of the annual pilgrimage.

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Similarly, Rahul Yadav, IAS, Managing Director, J&K Power Development Corporation (JKPDC) and holding additional charge of J&K Power Corporation Limited (JKPCL), has been appointed as the Nodal Officer for the Baltal Axis.

The order states that both officers shall closely monitor all arrangements related to the Yatra and maintain coordination with the concerned departments and agencies involved in the conduct of the pilgrimage. They have also been directed to regularly liaise with and report to the Chief Executive Officer of the Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB).

The appointments are aimed at strengthening inter-departmental coordination and ensuring seamless management of logistics, infrastructure, public services, safety measures and other essential arrangements for lakhs of devotees expected to undertake the annual pilgrimage.

The order was issued by M. Raju, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department, by the order of the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir.

See Order Copy Click Here.....