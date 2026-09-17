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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Appoints Imtiyaz Ahmad Pandit As Handwara Municipal Committee EO

J&K Govt Appoints Imtiyaz Ahmad Pandit As Handwara Municipal Committee EO

SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the posting of Imtiyaz Ahmad Pandit as the Executive Officer of the Municipal Committee, Handwara, relieving Shahid Yousuf Bhat of the additional charge. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...

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Daily Excelsior
07:22 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the posting of Imtiyaz Ahmad Pandit as the Executive Officer of the Municipal Committee, Handwara, relieving Shahid Yousuf Bhat of the additional charge.

See Order Copy Click Here......

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