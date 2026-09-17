J&K Govt Appoints Imtiyaz Ahmad Pandit As Handwara Municipal Committee EO
SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the posting of Imtiyaz Ahmad Pandit as the Executive Officer of the Municipal Committee, Handwara, relieving Shahid Yousuf Bhat of the additional charge. See Order Copy Click Here...... ...
SRINAGAR, Sept 17: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday ordered the posting of Imtiyaz Ahmad Pandit as the Executive Officer of the Municipal Committee, Handwara, relieving Shahid Yousuf Bhat of the additional charge.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement
Advertisement