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Home / J&K Govt Orders / J&K Govt Appoints 29 DySPs Through CCE-2024

J&K Govt Appoints 29 DySPs Through CCE-2024

JAMMU, Sep 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 29 candidates as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in the J&K Police (Gazetted) Service through direct recruitment under the Combined Competitive Examination-2024. The appointments were sanctioned under Government Order No....

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Daily Excelsior
05:00 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Sep 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 29 candidates as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in the J&K Police (Gazetted) Service through direct recruitment under the Combined Competitive Examination-2024.

The appointments were sanctioned under Government Order No. 1521-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department on September 15, following recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

See Order Copy Click Here.....

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