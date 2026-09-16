J&K Govt Appoints 29 DySPs Through CCE-2024

JAMMU, Sep 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has appointed 29 candidates as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPs) in the J&K Police (Gazetted) Service through direct recruitment under the Combined Competitive Examination-2024.

The appointments were sanctioned under Government Order No. 1521-JK(GAD) of 2026, issued by the General Administration Department on September 15, following recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

See Order Copy Click Here.....