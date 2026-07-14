J&K Govt Announces Summer Vacation For Government Degree Colleges From July 21 To August 2

Srinagar, July 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has announced the summer vacation schedule for all Government Degree Colleges falling under the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone of Jammu Division.

According to Government Order No. 234-JK(HE) of 2026, issued by the Higher Education Department, Civil Secretariat, all Government Degree Colleges in the Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone of Jammu Division shall observe summer vacations from July 21, 2026, to August 2, 2026.

The order, dated July 14, 2026, has been issued by the Higher Education Department under the approval of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir.

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The notification has been signed by Ram Niwas Sharma, IAS, Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, while Sanjay Kumar Tickoo, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, has issued the official communication to all concerned authorities.

Copies of the order have been forwarded to the Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor, the Ministry of Home Affairs, the General Administration Department, Director Colleges, Registrar, Nodal Principals, all Principals of Government Degree Colleges in Kashmir Division and the Winter Zone of Jammu Division, and other concerned officers for necessary information and compliance.

The decision is expected to provide relief to students, faculty members and non-teaching staff during the peak summer season before academic activities resume after the vacation period. (KNC)