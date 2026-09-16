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J&K Govt Announces Free Public Transport For Differently-Abled Persons

SRINAGAR, Sep 16: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sanctioned free public transport services for differently-abled persons in the Union territory, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office said. "Fulfilling a key Budget announcement made in March this year, the Government has...

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Daily Excelsior
08:31 PM Sep 16, 2026 IST
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SRINAGAR, Sep 16: Jammu and Kashmir government on Wednesday sanctioned free public transport services for differently-abled persons in the Union territory, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah's office said.

"Fulfilling a key Budget announcement made in March this year, the Government has sanctioned free ridership for differently-abled persons in public transport," the CMO said in a post on X.

It said the facility will cover Jammu and Kashmir Road Transport Corporation services as well as e-Buses operated by Jammu Smart City Limited and Srinagar Smart City Limited.

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