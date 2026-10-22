J&K Govt and PNB to implement CBDC in PDS

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 21: For the implementation of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in the Public Distribution System (PDS) under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY), the Government of Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab National Bank (PNB) signed an agreement, here today.

The agreement was signed by Mansoor Aslam Choudhary, Special Secretary, Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs Department, Government of Jammu & Kashmir, and Pankaj Kumar Verma, Circle Head, Punjab National Bank, Jammu, in the presence of Rohit Sharma, Chief Manager, and Vinay Sharma, Chief Manager, PNB.

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Swami Raj and Ashish Goswami were also present on behalf of the Government of Jammu & Kashmir.

This collaborative initiative marks an important milestone in the adoption of digital currency for public welfare delivery.

The implementation of CBDC in PDS under PMGKAY is expected to strengthen the digital payment ecosystem, facilitate transparent and efficient transactions, and support the Government’s efforts towards technology-enabled governance and financial inclusion.

Punjab National Bank remains committed to partnering with the Government of Jammu & Kashmir in advancing innovative banking solutions and contributing to the effective implementation of digital initiatives for the benefit of citizens.

The signing of this agreement reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to leveraging emerging financial technologies for improved service delivery and the successful implementation of CBDC under PMGKAY in Jammu & Kashmir.