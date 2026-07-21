J&K Govt Amends Pension Rules, Extends Enhanced Family Pension Benefit

JAMMU, July 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has amended the Family Pension-cum-Gratuity Rules, 1964, extending the benefit of enhanced family pension to the families of retired Government employees who die after retirement.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, the enhanced family pension will be payable for seven years from the date of death or till the date on which the deceased employee would have attained the age of 67 years, whichever is earlier.