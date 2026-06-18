J&K Govt Amends Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2009
JAMMU, Jun 18: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially amended the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2009, introducing clear definitions and updated criteria for judicial appointments. See Notification Click Here.... ...
JAMMU, Jun 18: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially amended the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2009, introducing clear definitions and updated criteria for judicial appointments.
See Notification Click Here....
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