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Home / Govt Orders / J&K Govt Amends Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2009

J&K Govt Amends Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2009

JAMMU, Jun 18: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially amended the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2009, introducing clear definitions and updated criteria for judicial appointments. See Notification Click Here.... ...

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Daily Excelsior
01:21 PM Jun 18, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Jun 18: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir has officially amended the Jammu and Kashmir Higher Judicial Service Rules, 2009, introducing clear definitions and updated criteria for judicial appointments.

See Notification Click Here....

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