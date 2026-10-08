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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Amends Financial Powers Delegation Rules

J&K Govt Amends Financial Powers Delegation Rules

JAMMU, Oct 8: In a significant administrative move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has amended the delegation of financial powers regarding the accord of administrative approval, technical sanction, and award of contracts. According to a notification issued by the Finance...

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Daily Excelsior
04:53 PM Oct 08, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 8: In a significant administrative move, the Jammu and Kashmir government has amended the delegation of financial powers regarding the accord of administrative approval, technical sanction, and award of contracts.

According to a notification issued by the Finance Department, the Lieutenant Governor has directed the inclusion of the Secretary (Technical) JSD and Secretary (Technical) PDD in the existing rules under the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Act, 2019.

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