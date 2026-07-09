J&K Govt Allows Teachers To Choose One PG Degree For Seniority, Promotion

JAMMU, July 9: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has issued fresh guidelines stating that teachers holding more than one postgraduate (PG) qualification will be allowed to choose only one subject for determining their seniority and promotion.

According to a circular issued by the department, eligible teachers must exercise a one-time option within 30 days, indicating the PG subject they wish to be considered for service benefits.

The selected option will be final and applicable to all future matters related to seniority and promotion. The department said the move aims to ensure uniformity, transparency and effective cadre management.

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Directors of School Education in Jammu and Kashmir have been directed to identify such cases, obtain the prescribed options from teachers and update the relevant seniority records accordingly.

Any additional PG qualifications held by a teacher will not be considered for seniority or promotion after the option is finalised. If a teacher fails to submit the option within the stipulated period, the department will decide the subject in accordance with service rules, and no request for a later change will be entertained.

The department has directed strict compliance with the new guidelines.

See Circular Click Here.....