Home About
Download Apps Epaper
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Videos / J&K Govt Allows MLAs to Use CDF for Medical Assistance to Patients with Life-Threatening Diseases

J&K Govt Allows MLAs to Use CDF for Medical Assistance to Patients with Life-Threatening Diseases

  In a significant move aimed at providing major financial relief to patients suffering from life-threatening ailments, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered an amendment to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Scheme guidelines. As per the official  government order,...

article_Author
Daily Excelsior
05:46 PM Jul 07, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp

In a significant move aimed at providing major financial relief to patients suffering from life-threatening ailments, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered an amendment to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Scheme guidelines. As per the official  government order, sanction has been accorded allowing Hon'ble Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to utilize up to ₹20.00 lakh out of their annual CDF allocation exclusively for providing medical assistance to patients from Below Poverty Line

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement

E-Paper

epaper Read Now