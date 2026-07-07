J&K Govt Allows MLAs to Use CDF for Medical Assistance to Patients with Life-Threatening Diseases

In a significant move aimed at providing major financial relief to patients suffering from life-threatening ailments, the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has ordered an amendment to the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Scheme guidelines. As per the official government order, sanction has been accorded allowing Hon'ble Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) to utilize up to ₹20.00 lakh out of their annual CDF allocation exclusively for providing medical assistance to patients from Below Poverty Line

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