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Home / Latest News / J&K Govt Adopts Class-IV Service Rules For Regularisation Of Casual, CP Workers In ULBs

J&K Govt Adopts Class-IV Service Rules For Regularisation Of Casual, CP Workers In ULBs

JAMMU, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has adopted the Class-IV Services (Special Provision) Regulations, 2014, of Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations as the basis for formulating a similar regularisation mechanism for eligible casual labourers, contingent paid workers, consolidated...

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Daily Excelsior
07:21 PM Oct 14, 2026 IST
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JAMMU, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has adopted the Class-IV Services (Special Provision) Regulations, 2014, of Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations as the basis for formulating a similar regularisation mechanism for eligible casual labourers, contingent paid workers, consolidated workers and other similarly placed employees working in Urban Local Bodies across the Union Territory.

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