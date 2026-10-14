J&K Govt Adopts Class-IV Service Rules For Regularisation Of Casual, CP Workers In ULBs
JAMMU, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has adopted the Class-IV Services (Special Provision) Regulations, 2014, of Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations as the basis for formulating a similar regularisation mechanism for eligible casual labourers, contingent paid workers, consolidated...
JAMMU, Oct 14: The Jammu and Kashmir Government has adopted the Class-IV Services (Special Provision) Regulations, 2014, of Jammu and Srinagar Municipal Corporations as the basis for formulating a similar regularisation mechanism for eligible casual labourers, contingent paid workers, consolidated workers and other similarly placed employees working in Urban Local Bodies across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here......
Advertisement
Advertisement